HH SHOULD BE READY TO CONDUCT THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGNS THROUGH ZOOM – ANTONIO MWANZA

“No police officer will allow him to hold public rallies because he is a violent man”

PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has mocked HH’s Zoom burial attendance meeting yesterday after police blocked him from going to the Copperbelt calling it (the zoom meeting) ‘a good thing for the violent opposition leader’.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka yesterday shortly after featuring on Millennium Radio, Mr Mwanza disclosed that no police officer will this year allow HH to hold public meetings when ECZ opens up campaigns in June and July as ‘he is a violent and desperate leader’.

He said the only public meetings the UPND Leader will be allowed to hold during campaigns for 12th August Elections will be those conduced through zoom and radio interviews. “HH is my brother and I have no grudge against him. I only differ with him politically. But I should state that HH is a violent and bitter man because of the perpetual loses he has been suffering at the hands of my party (PF)”.

Mr Mwanza also praised the police for blocking the opposition leader from leaving Lusaka to the Copperbelt by both air and land to attend the burial of his party senior member who died in an accident. “We thank the police for the good work.

We had reports that he (HH) wanted to hold illegal rallies in Kitwe and Ndola to try to display popularity but luckily our diligent police officers thwarted that. I urge him to continue zooming even during this year’s June and July Presidential Campaigns to avoid finding himself in conflict with the law which our police officers will be ready to deal with decisively”.