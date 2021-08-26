HH should continue staying at Community House, there is juju at State House- PROPHET HANTAAMBO

A Choma based prophet Elford Hantambo has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to continue staying at his private residency in New Kasama because “moving to State House is quiet dangerous at the moment.”

In a telephone interview, the clergyman asked President Hichilema’s handlers to invite him to both State House and Nkwazi House so that he can remove the demons and juju placed there. He alleged that there is a lot of juju that has been put at State House. He also insisted that the President should continue using his private vehicles for now.

Asked who put the juju at State House, Prophet Hantambo refused to name anyone.

See the full story in this weekend’s edition of The Church Newspaper.