By Chilufya Tayali

HH SHOULD HONOR HIS PROMISE TO GIVE ME THE HOUSE BECAUSE I HAVE EVIDENCE ON HOW HE CORRUPTLY BENEFITED FROM PRIVATISATION

It has been a night of threats and insults, but I am not paying attention to that, we have to finish this, I am no longer interested in the commission of Inquiry, I am going to the ACC and police and drag HH to court, because the evidence is overwhelming with witnesses ready to testify.

I wonder why you are threatening and insulting me when HH had invited people to bring evidence…….this is all I am doing.

Remember sometime back HH featured on Radio Christian Voice and promised that, if anyone has evidence, he should bring it out and he will give that person a 3 Bedroom house.

Well…..I have that evidence and I am assuring you, I will prove this case, “this is not political “FACTS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES”, and they will speak in this case, like they did in BaKambwili’s case.

If you look at BaKambwili’s complaints in his press conference, his lamentations were on the Magistrate but nothing on the evidence. because “Facts speak for themselves”.

I urge all those who would have been deprived of anything, a house or money to contact me, so that I can include you among the cases I already have.

Meanwhile I want to know the whereabouts of Norman Mbazima, he was joint Liquidator of ZIMCO together with Mr. S.B. Musonda, but the latter was a good man, while the former is mentioned in a number of issues acting together with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

I will hold a Press conference, on Sunday, where I will lay down the evidence then go to ACC and police on Monday.

You can be rest assured that, Mr. Hichilema knows that the chickens have come to roost, because he knows what he did especially with this Norman Mbazima and Sun Hotel.

Don’t think I am stupid, I know HH is a powerful guy with a lot of resources and connections coupled with big lawyers behind him, but I am representing the plight of the poor, God does not sleep when the poor cries.

People lost houses and benefits while HH became rich and today he is masquerading as a saviour, it is not true and I will prove this case.

On Monday I will be at ACC and the police. You can insult as much as you want and I don’t care about your threats because HH can never keep hiding the truth, it will eventually catch up with him.

