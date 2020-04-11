By Stembridge Sikalundu

The situation is becoming tenaciously critical the party in power is ready for a no contest in 2021. It is moving step by step and smartly to the objective. I.have taken very serious evaluation from the happenings in the country , at this critical time HH is the most influential leader of the biggest opposition political party in Zambia.

His resilience from the torment by leaders in govt has given him a status of a leader by way of his charismatic quietness in responding to the street politics being used against him. HH was called a satanist , apprehended at his home like a criminal , denied citizenry rights to donate anything to the Zambian people.

The PF moved a propaganda story to demonize HH as the one who was funding the gassing project which failed. They jailed him for 127 days , all these activities may not be enough ,HH must not be complacent with what his doing now and before the general election in 2021.He needs adequate and accurate information for security purpose as he moves forward to challenge this regime , this regime is capable of doing anything just to remain in power , as they are , there is no sorry to them when they plan to do anything bad .

The united party for national development should always recall that HH was beaten by 150 thousand votes by president Lungu during the last election. The nation is aware that ECZ has failed to release the percentages of the previous election , the petition was not heard ,the chairperson of ECZ went on to announce wrong figures and a constituency which never existed ,they considered the matter as human mistakes yet they advantaged President Lungu , it is possible to believe what the UPND said after the deceleration ,that the victory was stolen.

This exercise was not easy for the PF to go away with it , they are very insecure on how they are going to manage these coming elections with HH coming stronger than before.They understand how they have failed the people economically because that is the basis of livelihood for every Zambian.The task for HH might be simpler because the situation in the country is determining itself for leadership change.

Zambians can not continue being haunted by politics of stupidity. Where are the promises PF made before elections ?.HH advised what the debt would do on the effects to the economy ,he was named a bitter person. HH went to the USA on invitation to an Economic forum ,he got pledges of USD 25.8billion in foreign direct investments. These are not loans PF is associating the country with China which may mortgage the future of this country. HH was insulted for giving the image of possibility in our nation.

The PF has been relying on grants and loans which have been misapplied or embezzled.These are some of the factors which should create awareness on how HH manages his political endeavours without anything happening to his personal life. As the situation obtains HH is likely to unseat the state president .