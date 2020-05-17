HH SHOULD NEVER EVER STEP FOOT INTO MUCHINGA PROVINCE, WARNS SUNDAY CHANDA.

By George Lemba

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has warned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of unknown actions should he step foot into Muchinga province.

Chanda in a statement issued on his behalf says HH and Media houses hosting him via phone will be closed down.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT MUCHINGA PROVINCE CHAIRMAN HON. ALEX SIMUWELU –MCC.

Sunday 17 May 2020

MUCHINGA IS A NO-GO AREA FOR HH AND HIS PETTY PROPAGANDA VIRUS.

There is a time for everything under the sun.

There is a time for political campaigns; and there is also a time to suspend all politicking, especially during times when a nation and Province in particular is absorbed in a ferocious war.

For Zambia and Muchinga Province, THAT time is NOW.

This is THAT time when patriotism and love of country summons us to close ranks and put politics aside as we engage a vicious mutual enemy in a ferocious fight.

The common enemy we now face is COVID-19 and Muchinga Province has become a hot spot of the war. Fierce battles are raging in Nakonde, Chinsali and elsewhere in the province.

This is a time that calls for seriousness and urgency against an unprecedented pandemic that has the potential to totally wipe out the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Muchinga and the rest of Zambia.

We need all hands in the province on deck rallying with our Commander in Chief His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he leads the assault on the virus.

This is a time for ALL politicians in the ruling party and opposition alike, to put national interest and patriotism above any other consideration – including political ambition.

We therefore wish to strongly caution all opposition politicians including Mr Sammy “Chintomfwa” Hichilema that no radio station in the Province will be allowed to carry out any political programming in the province when we are in the heat of the battle with COVID 19. We are not being undemocratic. We are being reasonable!

During this period, only two themes will be entertained in Muchinga Province:

I. COVID-19 Sensitisation Programmes;

II. Development Programs

Any other kind of programming at this time of war is anarchy. The people of Muchinga do not deserve this anarchy. The people of Muchinga will not entertain such reckless irresponsibility.

Muchinga Province continues to be strongly behind the coordinated mutisectoral and multidisciplinary approach against COVID-19 which His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is leading in this region and the rest of the country.

This is not a time for pettiness or “ifyakubuta”.

HON. ALEX SIMUWELU –MCC

PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN

PATRIOTIC FRONT

MUCHINGA PROVINCE