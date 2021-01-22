Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

HH SHOULD NOT SPARE PF REGIME ~ Banda Sakanya.

It is with no doubt that HH is forming government this year, but he should not remain silent on national matters like fuel shortages the country is experiencing.

HH should not spare the evil PF regime that has subjected people to unbearable miseries.

With the fuel shortages in the country, HH should sieze the opportunity by exposing the inconsistencies and poor planning by PF leadership and offer solutions of how the country under his leadership will address the issue of fuel supply in the country.

I have no doubt that HH will fix the economy but he should always rise to the occasion and hit hard on PF whenever it makes a mistake, that is what Politics is all about.

Late President Micheal Sata never spared RB in times like this of fuel shortages.

PF is broke and has failed to pay fuel suppliers $500m.

Suppliers where owed $727.3m from 2016 and government has only managed to offset an amount of $227.3m remaining with a balance of $500m more than the amount settled.

PF is now fooling Zambians that it is looking at other options of getting cheaper fuel from SAUDI ARABIA.

~Why should the government be thinking of cheaper fuel from SAUDI Arabia when we have a crisis that requires quick action to normalise the situation?

~if government is broke and has failed to pay off suppliers, how will it pay for cheaper fuel it intends to procure from Saudi Arabia?

~why should the government be thinking of cheaper fuel when the budget for 2021 is already in place?

