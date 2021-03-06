By Marvin Chanda Mberi

Ever since the collapse of the UPND marriage of convenience with the National Democratic Congress came to pass, a number of commentators and politicians have expressed their thoughts on the subject.

The views seem to suggest that the barely three year marriage of convenience between 5 time losing Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili has its tenure short-lived because the former did not want to give and take for the sustaining of the relationship.

Even the likes of great statesmen such as Sikota Wina have stepped in to offer parental guidance based on their wealthy of political experience spanning for the stretch of six decades.

According to Mr Wina, the uncompromising decision by UPND to impose their name as the flagship name for the alliance without resorting to any neutral name is selfishness exhibited by Mr Hichilema.

We are in agreement with the thoughts expressed by Mr Wina and certainly there is meetings of the mind, Mr Hichilema is a selfish politician who wants to use other political parties as a tool to be elected President.

Without straying in riddles Mr Hichilema started by using the Mazoka name to become UPND President, then attempted to use the FDD and UNIP under the disguise of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in 2006 but emerged in a distant third position.

In the run up to 2011 elections he attempted to use the Michael Sata led PF as a shortcut to become President but after the collapse of the pact, he came out in a distant third position.

In 2016, he attempted to use the Bemba speaking politicians such as Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Mulenga Sata, and Miles Sampa among others to dilute his tribal tag but it all failed and he was overwhelmingly rejected in the Bemba speaking region.

Mr Hichilema needs to take time and reflect on the failed alliances where he has evidently been exposed as a political opportunist who wants to ride at the hard earned good repute of others.

As regards the events happening in the defunct alliances, it all points at his greediness and his lack of respect for diversity.

For instance, out of 5 political parties that have endured his bullying in the alliance, how did he override the importance of other political parties and came up with the name “UPND” as the sole collective identity of the alliance?

This is gross disrespect for diversity and it ought not to have a place in a politically diverse society.

The apparent greediness and lack of appreciation for diversity is a worry of every Zambian citizen because the Government operates in diversity.

Even the PF as the ruling party appreciates diversity.

It is because of appreciating diversity that members of other political parties have earned themselves positions in Government.

We wish to remind the readers that in 2019, the PF in Parliament appreciated the motions moved by UPND including the outspoken Mazabuka Member of Parliament Honourable Garry Nkombo.

It has not trivialized the importance of other political players on account of divergence of thought.

We therefore expect Mr Hichilema to recognize that UPND does not have the monopoly of ideas that are beneficial to the nation.

His chances to become President Lies in his ability to introspect on his documented greediness and appreciate the importance of others.

Mr Hichilema should avoid being in perpetual denial of his apparent greediness and reflect on his mistakes