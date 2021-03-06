By Marvin Chanda Mberi
Ever since the collapse of the UPND marriage of convenience with the National Democratic Congress came to pass, a number of commentators and politicians have expressed their thoughts on the subject.
The views seem to suggest that the barely three year marriage of convenience between 5 time losing Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili has its tenure short-lived because the former did not want to give and take for the sustaining of the relationship.
Even the likes of great statesmen such as Sikota Wina have stepped in to offer parental guidance based on their wealthy of political experience spanning for the stretch of six decades.
According to Mr Wina, the uncompromising decision by UPND to impose their name as the flagship name for the alliance without resorting to any neutral name is selfishness exhibited by Mr Hichilema.
We are in agreement with the thoughts expressed by Mr Wina and certainly there is meetings of the mind, Mr Hichilema is a selfish politician who wants to use other political parties as a tool to be elected President.
Without straying in riddles Mr Hichilema started by using the Mazoka name to become UPND President, then attempted to use the FDD and UNIP under the disguise of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in 2006 but emerged in a distant third position.
In the run up to 2011 elections he attempted to use the Michael Sata led PF as a shortcut to become President but after the collapse of the pact, he came out in a distant third position.
In 2016, he attempted to use the Bemba speaking politicians such as Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Mulenga Sata, and Miles Sampa among others to dilute his tribal tag but it all failed and he was overwhelmingly rejected in the Bemba speaking region.
Mr Hichilema needs to take time and reflect on the failed alliances where he has evidently been exposed as a political opportunist who wants to ride at the hard earned good repute of others.
As regards the events happening in the defunct alliances, it all points at his greediness and his lack of respect for diversity.
For instance, out of 5 political parties that have endured his bullying in the alliance, how did he override the importance of other political parties and came up with the name “UPND” as the sole collective identity of the alliance?
This is gross disrespect for diversity and it ought not to have a place in a politically diverse society.
The apparent greediness and lack of appreciation for diversity is a worry of every Zambian citizen because the Government operates in diversity.
Even the PF as the ruling party appreciates diversity.
It is because of appreciating diversity that members of other political parties have earned themselves positions in Government.
We wish to remind the readers that in 2019, the PF in Parliament appreciated the motions moved by UPND including the outspoken Mazabuka Member of Parliament Honourable Garry Nkombo.
It has not trivialized the importance of other political players on account of divergence of thought.
We therefore expect Mr Hichilema to recognize that UPND does not have the monopoly of ideas that are beneficial to the nation.
His chances to become President Lies in his ability to introspect on his documented greediness and appreciate the importance of others.
Mr Hichilema should avoid being in perpetual denial of his apparent greediness and reflect on his mistakes
Mistakes A Good Leader Should Avoid
Many people fear being a leader due to the massive pressure that comes with it. The power to make decisions and to influence the way people do their things is no easy task.
Not everyone is meant to be a leader but in some situations and instances we are forced to take charge and leader a group of people or your peers either in a project or assignment. There are some things you should always avoid if you ever find yourself in charge.
Making assumptions
As a leader you should avoid making assumptions, this shows people that you are not sure what you are doing and this is a quality you’ d not want if you are an aspiring leader. It would be best if you did vast research on the topic or situation in hand, take your time before making a decision.
Never be hasty to make a decision, careful analyse your available options, look at the merits and demerits of every single situation.
Do not leave any stone unturned, look at the challenges at every possible angle in order for you to make an informed decision.
Being a great leader involves thriving in information, as a leader you should make sure you are always informed in every single thing, know the current trends so that you will not be left in the dark. You should always avoid guesswork, instead remain informed.
Lack of confidence
As a leader you should remain confident and show no fear in every action you take. Make sure you look people in the eye when talking to them or while you are being talked to. This shows you are self confident and that you are paying attention.
Being too comfortable
As a leader you have to take time to invest in new and ever changing ideas and knowledge in order to leader others. Make sure you learn from other people and seek guidance whenever you need to, don’ t think you know it all. too comfortable might blind you from seeing how this modern life is constantly changing and growing every single day.
When you see a musician starts composition and recomposing the same song over and over just know that he has run out of ideas for new songs. Especially when the song hes been singing proves to be a boring uninteresting one. This is being finished, it’s being having nothing more to say or offer. Is this writer the only visitor in Jerusalem who does not know that HH is the forerunner in the presidential race to state house. Now he comes to sing the same old boring song, is he online? Or he is light-years behind on the time scale? Never knew there are such backward fellers in this day and age.
WHY DO YOU TALK ON OTHER PEOPLE’S HOUSE WHEN YOUR HOUSE IS IN BIG MESS?
WHETHER UPND ALONE OR WITH OTHER POLITICAL ALLIANCE, PF ARE GONE. EVEN IF BICYCLES DISTRIBUTED TO ALL OR NOT, YOU PF ARE GONE. TIME UP AND CHECK MATE.