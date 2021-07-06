THERE IS NO NEED FOR CHANGE, PRESIDENT LUNGU IS THE RIGHT CANDIDATE – NAWAKWI
……says the people calling for change have no direction.
Lusaka… Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Forum for Democracy and Development Leader Edith Nawakwi says there is no need to change government because President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the right candidate to govern the country.
Mrs Nawakwi said Zambians should therefore return President Lungu during the August polls because of his performance during his tenure.
Mrs Nawakwi further explained that the people calling for the change of government do not have direction and therefore do not know what they are talking about.
“Lets return President Lungu because it is his time. Just like there is a time for everything in the world, this is a time for President Lungu. Let us vote him again in government because of how he has worked in improving the country,” he said.
She said President Lungu has ensured to teach Aqua Culture to many women in rural areas that has made them self reliant.
Mrs Nawakwi said under President Lungu the country has continued to record a bumper harvest back to back.
“President Lungu has Built Universities, Roads and ensured the country records a bumper harvest Back to back. There is no need for change. The people calling for change have no direction,” she said.
Speaking when she donated mealie meal to the Mtendere Mosque, Mrs Nawakwi said President Lungu is a leader that understands and appreciates other religions even as Zambia is a Christian Nation.
She said Zambians should not vote for someone whose religious beliefs are not known.
Mrs Nawakwi said the Opposition UPND can not fix the country because they have failed to contribute to the vulnerable when the leader is rich.
She said Hakainde Hichilema should show just how much he cares for Zambians by donating some of his cows.
“There is need for Zambians to elect a leader who has shown to care for the Vulnerable in society like President Lungu who has committed to help many people and youths especially in rural areas with different empowerment packages,” she said.
Lead by example by distributing free sausages to the hungry Zambians.
WHY CANT YOU LEAD BY EXAMPLE BA NAWAKWI AND INVITE YOUR NEW MASTER CHAGWA TO FOLLOW SUITE.
IF YOU CANT THEN NAIWE YOU DON’T CARE KAILI THAT’S HOW YOU’VE DECIDED TO MEASURE OR SYMBOLISE CARE.
STIPID IDIOT………!!!!!
Ba Mai aba Banga chimwise muntu mweh. Comments reserved
Name one little thing that either you or lungu have ever donated out of your own pocket not using state funds then we shall ask HH also to donate.
She has lost all manner of judgement. She no longer sees reason. Another useless HASBEEN.
Teach a man to fish he will do it for the rest of his life.
Very silly words from this woman
Zambians don’t care about infrastructure development they care about issues of affordable food on the table, affordable shelter, jobs, agric, land, and good business environment. its only in Zambia where big chunks of land are given to Asian nationals where they dig pits. In Asia itself an African can never own land not even an African president!!. no one can own the land parcels that Zambia gives to pipo of Asian descent. THIS NONSENSE MUST STOP.
Nawakwi the woman with no brains. Tell me which past president of any party shared their wealth with the people. Each time you open your mouth it is hard for me to understand how an educated person can think like you do. Pay back money you owe instead of being used like a cleaning cloth.
Madam let your radio station in Monze give free services staring from tomorrow to show an example.l know you will give citizens free advertising space,free funeral messages and free educational chats.You will be example so that others can copy,then l will also ask honourable Lubinda to donate one of his mansions in to the opharns, ask former minister of finance Alexander Chikwanda to share part of his houses to the poor people who lack accomodation.
Colleagues tomorrow we will puting to rest the founder of this great Country Dr. KK who came up with a slogan ” One Zambia, One Nation” because of tribe which troubled him and his Government. Let’s open our eyes colleagues
If stupid was a person.
Then Nawakwi would be that goat. Why can’t she donated her condemned sausages? Whenever she says something it turns out to be stinking vomits. I wonder if the husband ever kisses that stinking mouth.
This idiot is dead scared of the development bank of zambia. thinking lungu, will not go for his nkongole. bweshafye namakwenkwe iwee,jazabel