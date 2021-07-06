THERE IS NO NEED FOR CHANGE, PRESIDENT LUNGU IS THE RIGHT CANDIDATE – NAWAKWI

……says the people calling for change have no direction.

Lusaka… Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Forum for Democracy and Development Leader Edith Nawakwi says there is no need to change government because President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the right candidate to govern the country.

Mrs Nawakwi said Zambians should therefore return President Lungu during the August polls because of his performance during his tenure.

Mrs Nawakwi further explained that the people calling for the change of government do not have direction and therefore do not know what they are talking about.

“Lets return President Lungu because it is his time. Just like there is a time for everything in the world, this is a time for President Lungu. Let us vote him again in government because of how he has worked in improving the country,” he said.

She said President Lungu has ensured to teach Aqua Culture to many women in rural areas that has made them self reliant.

Mrs Nawakwi said under President Lungu the country has continued to record a bumper harvest back to back.

“President Lungu has Built Universities, Roads and ensured the country records a bumper harvest Back to back. There is no need for change. The people calling for change have no direction,” she said.

Speaking when she donated mealie meal to the Mtendere Mosque, Mrs Nawakwi said President Lungu is a leader that understands and appreciates other religions even as Zambia is a Christian Nation.

She said Zambians should not vote for someone whose religious beliefs are not known.

Mrs Nawakwi said the Opposition UPND can not fix the country because they have failed to contribute to the vulnerable when the leader is rich.

She said Hakainde Hichilema should show just how much he cares for Zambians by donating some of his cows.

“There is need for Zambians to elect a leader who has shown to care for the Vulnerable in society like President Lungu who has committed to help many people and youths especially in rural areas with different empowerment packages,” she said.