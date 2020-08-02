HH SHOULD STEP OUT OF THE COMFORT ZONE AND FIX THE PROBLEMS IN WESTERN PROVINCE FOR HE HAS THE CAPACITY TO DO SO

A couple of you my friends have been asking my analysis about the recent local government elections on the Western province, and the opposition performance, I have been reluctant to comment but my opinion and findings are that; the situation demands for Hakainde Hichilema’s voice of authority and assurance to his followers, that he is in charge of things and ready to fix the problem right now.

HH has authority over Western province that is a fact that even the devil of destruction knows very well, however that should not make him too comfortable. The criminals he competes with will not sit idle and allow him to continue embarrassing them.

One thing the UPND and HH should understand is that the PF government has of late desperately put vice president Inonge Wina under a lot of pressure for failing to bring a meaningful support for the PF from a region where she hails from.

Recently huge sums of money have been allocated for purchasing of councillors with the help of some known MPs under the UPND who are also benefiting from the loot.

According to credible sources within the PF, Inonge Wina will not only be retired from the PF next year based on her age, but the little input from her region is a key factor.

Following this challenge, vice president Inonge Wina has been forced into Western province by the PF government to do whatever it takes and this is what has caused the PF to purchase UPND councillors. The buying of UPND councillors could have been avoided if only HH had a team that reflects his vision even without his presence in some parts of the country. For now I will not say much on this but slowly but sure I will come back again if there is no decisive action by the UPND.

President Hakainde Hichilema, needs to prove to the people of Zambia that soon he will be in a position to appoint and disappoint any incompetent person under his government should they (UPND), do the needful and form government next year. Zambians don’t want to have another Lungu who says I can’t fire the corrupt ministers because they are protected. That is how Lungu has decided to keep his thieving ministers.

The entire UPND should come to the realization that winning 2021 elections is between January this year and until December 2020. What UPND does now determines the future of next year.

Looking at the way the last seven months has been utilized due to COVID-19 restrictions, I want to warn the UPND that criminals and Mafias that you are dealing with are miles ahead of you. UPND should be lucky that we are here and telling them what we get from state house but it is up to them to take it or leave it.

When you hear PF leaders claiming that they are returning to power next year even when they know that their leadership is pathetic, don’t underestimate them. Personally, I have seen a group of well coordinated hyenas threatening to eat a healthier looking lion alive.

Few months ago, my humble advise to Mr HH was in black and white, I told him to let go of some liabilities, and listen to the cries of majority voters. By the way if HH was to fire some of his none performing leaders in various positions, it is not his wish but the voters and people who are on the ground. He must listen to them!

Today, I come knocking on HH’s door again, sir can you listen to what people on the grassroots are telling you please.

No matter what excuse UPND can come up with for them to justify the losing of some local government election to PF from Western province, will not make sense to anyone who views them as a government in the making.

In political science, the impression you create before the public has a huge impact to motivating voters to throw their weight on you. Even a woman you are eying to marry, must have a clear understanding of what you are talking about so that she can make a sound decision.

Here, the PF are trying by all means to convince anyone that they are controlling Western province, as long as they won heavily corrupted by elections. Don’t argue about the small margins, who cares? Do our voters even think that far in analyzing issues, absolutely no. It is about perception PF is trying to create before everyone. Elections are rigged in Africa by perception that the sitting government controls certain regions and this is what PF want to use in rigging next years elections. After manipulating them, they will come and tell everyone that how can HH win elections with one province.

In established and civilised democracies, because of a small margin between HH and Lungu in those elections, HH is supposed to have been entitled to state security and institutional recognition for his performance in the 2015 and 2016 flawed elections, that all clearly shows that Lungu went to state house with a thin questionable margin.

Defeating the PF government needs extra efforts by the UPND unlike what is obtaining. Mind you HH and UPND you are dealing with people who have killed, stolen, abused citizens, destroyed public institutions, defied the constitution of Zambia and committed all sorts of criminal activities against the people of Zambia, so how do you expect such criminals to handover power to you on a silver platter, when they know very well that their homes would be prisons?

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist