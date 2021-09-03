HH SHOULD TELL THE NATION WHY HE DOESN’T CHANGE THE COLOUR OF HIS SUITS – SEAN TEMBO.

As Pep we are concerned that the Republican President has been putting on the same type of clothes since inauguration.

We feel he should emulate Former President Lungu who used to change designer suits twice per day. He is the president and he has people copying his dressing. We will continue to offer checks and balances as we test the freedom of speech which he assured the nation”, said Sean Tembo this afternoon.

-Zambian Accurate Information