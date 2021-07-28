HH SHOULD TELL US WHERE HE IS GETTING THE MONEY FOR FACE MASKS DISTRIBUTION COUNTRYWIDE” – Prof. NKANDU LUO

PF Running Mate has asked the police to investigate the source of money that the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is using to buy millions of face masks. Speaking on Monday this week after visiting Chieftainess Shimukunami’s Palace in Lufwanyama District, Professor Luo said she was shocked with reports that the UPND distributed facemasks to over 200,000 people in Solwezi.

“Its only the government that can manage to have such amount of money to import all those masks. My question is where is my brother HH getting all that money?” – Zambian Accurate Information