HH SIGNS A SOCIAL CONTRACT WITH ZAMBIAN YOUTHS

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

Today we have signed a social contract with the youth of our country because the future belongs to them.

The contract contains benefits for our future leaders including; quality education, mineral wealth contracts, jobs, business opportunities.

Contracts for mukula trees, transport and several other government programs will be given to the youths. No foreigner will be allowed to do such jobs unless under a joint venture.

The above stated among others are the reasons why a jobless youth, a youth struggling to acquire education, a youth without business opportunities should now stand up to go and get an NRC, a voter’s card and in 2021 vote for change, vote for Bally because we will deliver development for all.

May God bless all our youths in the country.

HH aka Bally.

#time4change