THE current political environment is toxic and violent because those in government that are supposed to protect every citizen are the ones in the forefront of terrorising and brutalising citizens, says Hakainde Hichilema.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Hichilema, the UPND president, made it clear that a UPND government would not tolerate cadres in bus stops and markets as well as public places.

“The current political environment is toxic and violent because the people in government that are supposed to protect every citizen irrespective of political affiliation, are the ones that are in the fore front of terrorising and brutalising citizens. This is absolutely unacceptable and must stop,” Hichilema said.

He further said there was no citizen who would be attacked by a UPND cadre or anyone connected to the UPND when his party swings into the governance driving seat.

“There is a lingering question that I have not probably addressed yet. You will notice colleagues that in some posts, I use ‘we’ and in some others I use singular ‘I’. The reason is that there are certain matters that I take full and personal responsibility and the matter of political cadres is one such issue,” Hichilema said.

“I want to be very clear on this one. UPND government will not tolerate cadres in bus stops and markets and generally public places. Secondly, there is no citizen who will be attacked by a UPND cadre or anyone connected to the UPND. Charity begins at home.”

Additionally, Hichilema said the law was blind to a lawbreaker and anyone who breaks the law would be dealt with by the applicable legislation.

He said his philosophy was peaceful co-existence and he would implement that to the letter as he noted that the cadres that attack people were paid to do so.

“This is my commitment to you, this is my solemn promise to the nation. And they make a living that way because their benefactors have made them poor for that very reason,” Hichilema said.

He added that under the UPND government, everyone would have something to do.

“So there will be no idleness which is partly the reason opportunists attack innocent citizens, sadly without the intervention of the law because of PF politics and corruption,” Hichilema said.

The opposition leader further said he was the chief UPND cadre and therefore expected everyone to behave the way he behaves and that was to be lawful and respectful.

“Read my lips, there will be no cadres of the form you have experienced in PF. There will be cadres who will practice their political ideologies in a lawful and dignified manner… Kwamana,” said Hichilema.