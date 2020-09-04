UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema should stop playing victim and being defensive when questions are raised on how he became wealthy, Radio Personality Mutale Mwanza has charged. Ms. Mwanza said questions being raised relating to his involvement in the privatisation process have nothing to do with threats as the UPND leader is purporting.

She said Mr. Hichilema is on record calling those in government corrupt and thieves who he accuses of looting public resources and wondered why the opposition leader wants to play victim when tables turn around.

“We have heard Mr. Hichilema very loud calling the Patriotic Front Ministers thieves, they are looting, they are thieving, we are going towards elections people are looking at the political landscape, it’s either they want to stay where they are or they want to shift,” she stated.

Ms. Mwanza said questions will continue to come up as the country goes to polls next year stating that the issue of the 48 houses remains under debate because there is need to hold accountable all those aspiring to lead the country. She noted that people will still ask questions regardless of when an incident happened and there is no need for anyone to get defensive.

“You have been calling people thieves, they are looters, they do this and I will be a better person and I will do a better job but if we look at your track record Mr. Hichilema what have you done for this country, to get us to where we are today? That is what we are asking, how did you amass your wealth? It’s a simple question. No one is trying to kill you,” Ms. Mwanza asked.

She has gone further to challenge the opposition leader to use his social media platforms to explain how much he was worth before privatization and after.

“On your Facebook page perhaps do us a favour maybe write a statement on how much you were worth before privatisation and all that as opposed to addressing anything else except the real question and that is the real question I think, from there we can move on” she said.