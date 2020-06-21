UPND President Hakainde Hichilema was this morning turned away from visiting arrested youth and Photographer, Chellah Tukuta at the Lusaka Central police station.

Police said they do not know the whereabouts of Mr. Tukuta who was arrested last week on grounds that he committed a criminal libel offence against some individuals who he alleged are embroiled in various injustices among them corruption.

And Mr. Hichilema has demanded that the whereabouts of Mr. Tukuta be made public as he is not a criminal and has called for his immediate release.

The UPND leader has charged that the cannot continue stepping their knees on both country’s economy and the fundamental human rights of citizens

He said the UPND stands by every youth out there speaking out including government workers who cannot voice out for fear of being fired.

