HH SUPPORTER ARRESTED IN MANSA

Police in Mansa have arrested renowned UPND member identified as Kapusa Kanyemba for staging a lone protest against police action to interrogate UPND president Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda has told Diamond News that Kanyemba who was in possession of a megaphone was inciting the public to become violent.

Mr. Nyirenda says the accused has been charged for conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

On Wednesday, Police warned and cautioned Mr Hichilema for the offence of Conspiracy to defraud which carries a sentence of three years when one is found guilty and is sentenced.

According to Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Mr Hichilema is alleged to have introduced himself as a community worker based in Lusaka whilst acting together with other unknown persons who fraudulently purchased Sub-division “A” of farm number 1924 in Kalomo district belonging to the late Samson Siatembo.

#NewsOnTheGo