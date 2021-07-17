HH surprises Chongwe residents with an unannounced and unplanned visit.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon paid a surprise call at Madido Ward of Chongwe Constitutency, when he joined aspiring MP Sylvia Masebo for a series of daily scheduled door to door campaigns.

Even though HH’s visit was unannounced, immediately the word went round that he was in the locality, hundreds of residents thronged the site to catch a glimpse of the UPND leader as they called out “we want change, we want change!” while the opposition leader gave out Covid-19 face masks.

President Hichilema promised to upgrade Chongwe Townships by providing clean water and enhanced sanitation to improve quality of life for the residents.

Meanwhile President Hakainde Hichilema introduced Sylvia Masebo, Chris Habeenzu and Janet Chisenga as Chongwe Constitutency parliamentary candidate, Chongwe Mayor and Madido Ward Councillor respectively. He urged the residents to ignore anyone masquerading as UPND candidates for these particular positions.