HH SURPRISES ZAMBIAN YOUTHS
UPND President will give youths mining rights and licenses as part of youth empowerment.
Hakainde Hichilema has today agreed to sign a social contract with Zambian youths to ensure he will empower the youths when he is elected president.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today ,UPND leader assures the Zambia youths that apart from the mining license; only Zambians will be given Mukula license and other Agriculture businesses .

He also says he intends to reduce the retirement age to 55years and restate all health workers who have been relieved of their duties .

Mr Hakainde has noted that signing of the contract shows the confidence the party has in taking over governance next year .

A total of 200 youths from the copperbelt have traveled to Lusaka to witness the signing of the document.

The social contract was presented by Copperbelt youth chairman Ronald Malenga.

