UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has warned President Edgar Lungu that Zambians have had enough of him and his PF administration’s corruption and will soon fire them all.

Hichilema says President Lungu’s firing of Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya doesn’t solve the problem that his entire administration is currupt, will soon be given their marching orders, with Lungu leading the pack.

“You can fire a corrupt Minister but it doesn’t resolve the fact that the entire administration is corrupt and the rot begins at the top.

“In August, Zambians will fire them all!” Wrote Hichilema.

The UPND leaders adds that corruption is a deadly cancer that takes resources away from what should be saving lives.

Meanwhile, a number of critics have taken a dig at Lungu, saying he hasn’t done enough to arrest corruption, which is threatening to bring the country’s economy on its knees.