Opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has again warned about tempering of 2021 election.

Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called has since warned and called for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairman Judge Chulu to quit or face the wrath of citizens in 2021.

This is the third time in a month HH is warning of rigging 2021 election.

HH

HH made a warning in a statement posted on his Facebook page:

A word for Judge Essau Chulu and your cohorts at ECZ, please do not stand in the way of our democracy. What happened in 2016 will not happen again in 2021. We exactly know your plans of wanting to tamper with the citizens’ democratic decision of liberating themselves from the current economic, political and social difficulties engineered by you in the last elections.

We respect your office so if you are not to ready manage it fairly, time to resign to leave space for someone capable is now.

Our citizens are very peaceful but please don’t tempt them into unnecessary reaction.

HH

In another statement posted on his tweeter account, HH wrote:

Be rest assured that anyone who will participate in rigging the next general elections will do so at their own peril. Severe prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a lifetime of shame awaits them.

Mark my words, it will be the biggest mistake of your lives. We now have the necessary tools and the technical know how to watch you, and you will certainly not get away with it this time around.

The way to win an election is to canvas for votes peacefully and honestly and ultimately let the will of the people reflect in their choice. Not vakuba, aikona man.

Don’t say you were not warned.

HH