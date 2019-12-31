UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has thanked all Zambians for showing resilience amid incapacitating economic and political headwinds in 2019.

Meanwhile, Hichilema has described President Edgar Lungu’s ‘economic recovery strategy’ of cutting his salary as “Chagwanomics.”

He was speaking at a media briefing, to review 2019, at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka yesterday.

Hichilema described this year as an extremely difficult one for all Zambians, “except a few – except for mukula one and his small group.”

He thanked UPND senior officials and sympathisers across Zambia for surviving a hostile political environment in 2019.

“You have done a lot; you have expanded the party. We have won by-elections under almost impossible conditions. I have in mind Sesheke in February, 2019, our support to our colleagues in NDC, with regard to the Roan by-elections,” Hichilema said.

“I have in mind Katuba by-election where you did a wonderful job against all manner of corruption and most recently, our performance in Ilambo ward of Lupososhi. Congratulations for making progress in a negative political environment.”

The Church was also appreciated by Hichilema for its spiritual guidance, “not just to us in the UPND but to the country as a whole.”

“In 2019 we saw the pronouncement against the constitutional provisions of freedom of worship where if you are not a Christian for somebody, you could be attacked,” he noted.

“Thank you to the civil society for standing up to this brutal regime. I know [that] you have paid a price, like many of us. But we want to recognise your efforts; Laura Miti and Pilato (Chama Fumba); we know what happened to these two not long ago.”

Others on the thanksgiving list were civil servants who Hichilema believes have continued to deliver some service to the public: “even when they are faced with retirements in national interest or public interest.”

“[I’m] very appreciative of what these citizens (civil servants) are doing,” he noted.

“We want to thank our farmers who have continued to do some kind of production – to produce something even when fertiliser and seeds are produced late. They pay a deposit for their E-voucher but the farming inputs are ever delivered!”

He also extended appreciation to agro dealers who have been delivering farming inputs and yet: “they have not been paid by this PF government.”

Hichilema further thanked men and women in uniform for “keeping us safe in our country.”

“I’ll be amiss if I did not thank the general citizenry, our countrymen and women, who have remained very strong under trying moments. I have never seen the resilience that I’m seeing in the people of Zambia,” Hichilema said, adding that now was even a very onerous responsibility to maintain marriages.

“I have been around long enough to know that this is the worst time that citizens are having to raise their children in. It’s your resilience that will be rewarded very soon. It will be rewarded accordingly.”

Hichilema highlighted that some of the issues that dented 2019 were the “draconian, dreaded” bill 10, PF-organised violence in markets, bus stations, bus stops and other public places, unattractive and inconsistent mining, agricultural and tourism policies, among others.

Meanwhile, on President Lungu’s recent decision to cut his salary as a way of cushioning the negative impact on poor Zambians of hiked power tariffs and fuel prices, Hichilema laughed at that kind of politics.

“Someone cuts his salary by 20 per cent and you are saying it will alleviate the electricity increases! What economics is that? Maybe that’s chagwanomics! Even in the days of Adam Smith when technology had not advanced, Adam Smith could have never thought in that way,” Hichilema mocked.

“That announcement was a panic reaction; [it is] his (President Lungu’) recognition, for the first time, that the economy is gone. There is no economy! Unless they cook numbers, they cannot achieve a two per cent growth rate in 2019. Which sector will deliver growth? Not energy, agriculture, not mining!”

The President’s middle name is Chagwa.

He also told President Lungu to firstly work, instead of clamouring for winning the 2021 general elections.

“What do you want 2021 for? You have not delivered from 2011,” said Hichilema.