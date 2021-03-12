SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, THE WHOLE UPND, INDEPENDENT MPS AND NDC’S CHISHALA, THE REAL PATRIOTS

Finally, the law that is only supported by a ZAF captain and the whole PF is awaiting presidential signature.What this cyber bill has done is to give us the people of Zambia the glimpse of what should have happened if we allowed the constitution to be opened up and be tone apart by selfish people masquerading as leaders. Remember, it was the cyber space that helped to expose a lot of PF’s ills even during the 2016 general elections and presidential petition.

What PF and Edgar Lungu have forgotten is that things changes. Even the devil before being chased by God in heaven after being unruly he ( devil), thought he had it all by himself. Facts are that from the day Mr Lungu will sign this bill to the voting day alot can happen to anyone of us including those behind this evil law. That’s how God operates, but the crimes against humanity committed by PF has made them forget that there’s tomorrow whose end is unknown.

Personally I’m ready and I welcome this bill since it has hinted on cyber terrorism and a punishment of 35 years to life imprisonment has been put for offenders. We hope this cyber bill will immediately move in to investigate Edgar Lungu who was cited of funding terrorism in Rwanda using public resources as highlighted in the Auditor General’s report as well. It is in the public domain and what PF should know is that, this law will injure them more than they wish it to deal with Zambians. It is in the same PF regime were ministers and cadres have through cyber space threatened to eliminate certain ethnic groups and political organizations under the instructions of president Edgar Lungu. It is the same PF that has used cyber space to incite tribalism. All these will haunt PF one day and we appreciate them for drafting a law that when it is applied to them they won’t cry foul that there is political witch hunt.

To you people at ECZ, the Cyber bill will haunt you for manipulating elections through hacking systems and declaring fake results in past elections. This bill has already booked Esau Chulu and team life imprisonment if not 35 years jail sentence. Thank you your Excellency for this noble action. ZNBC reporting fake news in the past and your unprofessional conduct during the presidential petition were you reported the court outcomes before the court proceedings is another life imprisonment awaiting those who were in charge. “Milandu siwola imwe bantu.”

The same cyber space helped to expose the lies of Honourable Kampyongo and police IG. The cyber space helped to expose all those involved in the murder of Nsama and Joseph, even though only one of them is arrested. It was the same cyber space that helped to expose Lusambo beating up people on a law that was only in his head.

Zambians remember, the day Nsama and Joseph were shot by the PF Government, a ZAF plane was hovering around HH’s residence. May be piloted by the same pilot who walked to Livingstone in support of a cyber bill. I am sure the reason ZAF got involved in supporting the cyber bill, was the fact that their plane on that day was captured and broadcast live on social media.This cyber bill will see many people today serving in PF regime including that ZAF captain being booked or cited for terrorism.

Mind you ba PF we haven’t forgotten how twice Mr Kampyongo and PF government attempted to bring down HH helicopter in Shiwañandu. This is serious terrorism the cyber bill is talking about and Hon Kampyongo should be ready for his 35 years or life imprisonment. All these exposé are the motivation to block cyber space for helping Zambians and the world at large know what Edgar Chagwa Lungu is doing in Zambia against humanity.

However, my main interest is to show how HH, UPND, independents and Chishala for NDC helped to serve Zambia.First, the whole Parliament has been pushed into a fast track law maker.Can you imagine all the lacunas in the laws they never rushed. What more with the cyber bill they have rushed? Their constitution has lucanas but, they still felt like they needed to start rushing other laws that will help them to close space so they manipulate elections.

They went into Parliament and amended standing orders to fuse all stages of passing law into one. What interest? It must be all for 12/08/21 elections.

If you did not know it, this is what they could have done with our constitution had it not been for HH, UPND, NDC and Independent MPs who served our supreme law of the land. Only God knows what clauses they could have put in their substantive legislations. They could have amended the constitution to postpone elections indefinitely. Allow ECL to be a life President like his father Yoweri Kaguta Museni and make him a head of Electoral Commission of Zambia and so on and so forth.

To all those patriots who resisted the temptation of money and put Zambia first, I say thank you and God bless you. You served the country from these thieves and murderers who wanted to continue stealing and killing at the expense of service delivery.To the patriots I have this to say, “you did your part, our constitution is safe”. Now it is up to us and I want to assure you and fellow citizens that no law not even threats of arrests will stop me from exposing thieves and murderers.

Even in prisons, I will find a way of sneaking in the commanding officer’s of office, access internet and post in the interest of my country.

To all those true patriots feeding us with information we value you so much and appreciate your sacrifice for mother Zambia.

Fast tracking law making process is only applicable to a country at war. But, it is now clear that PF is at war with the citizens of this country. They want us to shut up for them to do as they please. I say never will I stand by to watch my country being silenced by dishonourable characters. I am ready for this tyrannical regime just like our forefathers died for our independence.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

BY CIC PRESS TEAM