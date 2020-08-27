HH THINKS ZAMBIA IS NOTHING WITHOUT HIM – NAWAKWI

… Says he should not get angry when Zambians ask him how he amassed his wealth

Lusaka … 27th August 2020 (Smart Eagles)

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should not get angry when Zambians ask him how he amassed his wealth.

Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s ‘Hot seat programme’ Hon. Nawakwi who served as minister of finance in the MMD government, said Mr.Hichilema is lucky if he has not been probed by law enforcement agencies and therefore, should not start to vilify her and say she was sleeping when the privatisation of public asserts was going on.

She said Hichilema should have declared interest in some of the asserts he privatized on behalf of government.

“He said I was sleeping, thieves come when you are sleeping, that’s why they break in and come with guns. However,the very next day we had finished the transactions on Intercontinental hotel and it had moved to be Southern Sun Hotel, Mr.Hichilema became the chairperson of the new owners isn’t that conflict of interest,what is wrong is that the very next day he became part and parcel of the people who had bought the asserts and he didn’t declare that he would have an interest in the Hotel “Hon Nawakwi said.

“There are further stories,you talk of RAMCOZ on the Copperbelt, these are issues people want HH to clarify.”

And Hon. Nawakwi says the UPND leader should explain at what point he became a millionaire and started to have money in foreign accounts.

“They were the receivers, they should explain to say this is what we did,this is how we got our money and this is were we got the millions from. Prior to privatisation how much money did HH have he should say that, prior to him moving to sable road where was he living,what was the value of the house he got from Lima bank,how much did he pay,was the bid advertised, was it solicited bid within their firm,all those issues need answers.

Meanwhile, Hon. Nawakwi said Mr. Hichilema should not think Zambia is nothing without him.

“There are people even in the Bible who think when they have money no one else matter – they are useless and this ideal of thinking that you are the most intelligent and no one else has brains, I think that is self defeating. HH must learn that building bridges and making relationships is important in politics. Each time UPND makes statements to talk about me it’s either, No Nawakwi is going to be minister of finance for Lungu No Nawakwi has now defected I have even been appointed by websites such as Koswe but this is in their attempt to bring others down, this should STOP,” says Hon. Nawakwi.