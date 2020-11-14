HH TO BE BLOCKED FROM STANDING IN 2021

“An evil plot to have him (HH) jailed before the 2021 elections in full effect”

If you think HH will stand as President in 2021, then you must be in the land of dreamers because President Lungu has devised all ways in which to ensure he ,(HH) is not on the Presidential Ballot Paper for 2021 General Elections, a reliable PF source has just disclosed.

Speaking on condition of anonymity few hours ago, the source said President Lungu is very much upset with HH for decampaining Bill 10 which flopped few days ago and as such he is determined to have him punished by ensuring that he creates ways of blocking him (HH) at all cost from standing in 2021.

“Immediate after the collapse of Bill10, the President called an urgent meeting at State House in which he expressed sadness with HH/UPND for killing the bill he depended upon for his 3rd term bid. In revenge, Its was resolved that PF uses a surrogate like Chilufya Tayali to report him (HH) to the ACC where he will be arrested and taken to court. At court he (HH) will be granted a K500,000 cash bail or more then after sometime be jailed for corruption and by this President Lungu will be sure it will mark the end of HH as no one with criminal record can contest elections according to the Zambian Constitution.

“My dear all I can tell you is that HH is now finished politically, President Lungu has vowed to ensure that HH is denied the presidency at all costs and Chilufya Tayali who will be used to fufil this agenda has been promised a lot of money once HH is arrested and jailed. The fear is if HH is allowed to stand, he mighty win the presidency and prosecute all PF members for massive corruption including President Lungu.

So watch the space (Chilufya) Tayali will have a State House sponsored press conference on Sunday with President Lungu and Nawakwi given fake evidence on privatisation just to finish HH financially and politically. On Monday, Tayali will be at the ACC offices in full protection of 10 plain-clothed police officers directed by State House.

We understand State House has also sourced 8 people who will be paid to falsely testify against HH in court and the case will be systematically be allocated to a full time PF sympathising judge to deliver a predetermined judgement” said the source who is a high ranking PF official. Dated 13th November 2020 – Friday.