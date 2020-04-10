UPND President Hakainde Hichilema will this morning revisit his time at the various Correctional Facilities where he spent 127 days in 2017 as he makes a COVID 19 donation as part of the mitigatory measure for inmates.

This is a follow up on his earlier donation to the Ministry of Health of COVID 19 hygiene products,Mealie-Meal and five animals every ten days to feed medical personnel, security and quarantined persons during the period the country is fighting the deadly pandemic.

President Hichilema has continued with his personal contributions to especially needy communities to curb the infection and spread of the Novel Coronavirus in Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema has constantly reminded Zambians to keep a social and physical distance, follow all measures and stay at home apart from essential workers.

UPND MEDIA TEAM