UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said he will not repeat previous mistakes when it comes to choosing a potential vice-president.

If nominated to stand on behalf of the UPND, the opposition leader said he would take great care in choosing his running mate.

“We won’t rush this process,” he said, before turning to the example of America as an instance where leaders are choosing to wait before announcing their running mates.

“Biden is the presumptive nominee fro the Democrats in this year’s election but they are yet to announce the VP,” he said.

Mr Hichilema said the matter of his running mate required great reflection, and admitted that in the past he had made mistakes in choosing a suitable candidate.

“I admit making mistakes before but not this time. We must learn from our past and ensure that moving forward, we should not only consult but thoroughly vet. I can safely say, you will not be disappointed,” he said.

Over the past few years the UPND has seen a number of its vice-presidents leave the party under dubious circumstances, including Sakwiba Sikota, Patrick Chisanga and Bob Sichinga.

In 2011, Vice-President Francis Simenda left of his own accord after allegedly being offered a position by the PF government as ambassador to Ethiopia. He took up the position for less than six months before the government dismissed him.

In 2016 Dr Cannisus Banda resigned his position after being overlooked as Hichilema’s running mate. HH preferred Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba but the UPND’s National Management Committee passed a vote of no confidence in GBM over allegations of gross misconduct.

