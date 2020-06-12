By George Lemba

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is this afternoon touring Matero constituency and distribute face masks.

Hichilema will also distribute hand sanitizers.

Party National Deputy Youth leader Gilbert Liswaniso has said that the UPND President will also visit some markets.

The PF has been holding political meetings but stopping others from doing the same, Liswaniso told Koswe’s George Lemba.

Political analysts say President Edgar Lungu and his PF wants to use the “coronavirus lie” to stop their competitors from reaching out to the people.