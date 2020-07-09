HH TO URINATE ON HIMSELF IF HE EVER TRIES TO VISIT KASAMA – GBM

This is how far PF can go. This incendiary language should shame all Zambians.

Ndefwaya ukumweba HH ati if he wants to feel my weight, he should try to visit Kasama next year for campaigns, Former UPND Vice President GBM has said. Speaking to ZNBC News yesterday Mr Mwamba disclosed that he has now formally banned HH from visiting Northern, Muchinga and Luapula Provinces for failing to condemn UPND carders who waved UPND symbol on President Lungu in Monze.

GBM further warned that if HH tries to visit any of the three Bemba Speaking Provinces in 2021, he will have to blame himself as he will beaten by PF youths until he urinates in his trousers. “Its an eye for an eye, I have today officially banned HH from visiting all Bemba Speaking Provinces especially Kasama my home area, if he disobeys this order, he will be himself to blame pantu tukamulopola mpaka akaisundawile.”, said GBM the PF Deputy Mobilisation Chairman.