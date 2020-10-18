HH TO VISIT KAMBWILI AT 14:00 HOURS TODAY.

By George Lemba

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is this afternoon scheduled to visit unfairly arrested NDC president Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili is being jailed at Kamwala remand prison.

According to insiders, HH has decided to use this day to also join Kambwili in prayer at prison.

Biblically, God allows his people to visit those in prison and or indeed save life of their animals either on day of prayers or fasting.

It is not clear if Police will allow Hichilema and his huge entourage to visit Kambwili today considering that there are PF evil prayers taking place to celebrate corruption.