Former Finance Minister at the time of privatisation Edith Nawakwi says Hakainde Hichilema told her that the lowest bid for Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone was the best.



Nawakwi says she was however surprised that later Hichilema who was leading the negotiation team turned out to be the Chairman of the new owners.

“HH told me the lowest bid for Intercontinental was the best bid but it turned out that he became the chairman of new owners Southern Sun,” Ms. Nawakwi said during Sunday interview this evening on ZNBC Television.

She explained that she actually questioned HH on why he had picked a lowest bid but he said it was the best investment.

Ms Nawakwi said HH assured him that the other companies who had highest bid would have just bought the business without putting in it more money to grow it to create jobs.

She said based on HH’s explanation, assurance and current economic situation in Livingstone she gave him a benefit of doubt. Ms Nawakwi says she was however surprised to find out that HH was part of the new owners of Intercontinental Hotel.

Ms Nawakwi who is leader of the opposition FDD also said HH and his team had even wanted to get part of the Victoria Falls.

HH has accused Nawakwi and those who were in government to have been dumb for them not to cite the issues they are raising now.

He said as a Consultant he was not the final authority. He said he gave his professional advice based on his skills and if government did something else that is not his problem.