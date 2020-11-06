HH TOO DISCIPLINED, SMART AND INTELLIGENT TO OWN A PROPERTY WITH UNCLEAR DOCUMENTATIONS

The matter before the High Court in which two individuals have sued the UPND Leader who is also 2021 incoming republican president of Zambia Mr Hakahinde Hichilema for allegedly illegally occupying a farm in Kalomo belonging to the estate of the late Samson Siatembo should be dismissed as it is a sheer waste of time and stationeries at the high Court.

It’s wisdom for the two individuals to drag to court the UPND president, but also with highest level of foolishness. By now the PF regime of Edgar Lungu should know their opponent (Mr. Hakahinde Hichilema) very well, having dragged him to court on several occasions without being found wanting. It should have been a clear indication that Mr. Hakahinde Hichilema is just too disciplined, smart and intelligent to own any property in this country without clear demonstrations no wonder it’s difficult to implicate him.

Meanwhile, In his statement written to the high court asking it to reject the lawsuit, Mr. Hakahinde has argued from the points of law that subdivision “A” of Farm 1924, kalomo was created, surveyed, marked off (from the parent Farm 1924, Kalomo) and assigned to him in 2005.

He further added that he was registered as a proprietor of the said Subdivision “A” of 1924, Kalomo measuring 2222.6549 hectares and a certificate of title was issued to him by the Registrar of Lands and Deeds on September 22, 2005.

Just by the above points Mr. Hakahinde Hichilema has written to the high court asking it to dismiss the lawsuit against him basically gives every reasons in this world to any persons regardless of their thinking and reasoning capacity that this man is very smart, PF of Edgar Lungu need a lot of deep research for for them to challenge him. It’s like the UPND Leader who is also our country’s incoming republican president of Zambia Mr Hakahinde Hichilema was thinking 100 years from his time.

Issued by//

*Cde Emmanuel Mwansa*