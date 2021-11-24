We held very fruitful bilateral talks with His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa this afternoon. Our talks centred around trade and investment and long-standing border issues between our two countries, which we agreed should be resolved harmoniously.

We also agreed that trade and investment can be enhanced if we normalise our border challenges. This would not only allow both countries to focus on the creation of business opportunities, but that such efforts would in turn improve livelihoods, health and education for the people of DRC and Zambia.

We expressed our willingness to deal with these challenges with determination because our two countries share common history, values and cultures, that would be further cemented if these outstanding matters were amicably resolved.

Hakainde Hichilema