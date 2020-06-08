HH UNHAPPY WITH PRESIDENT LUNGU’S STANCE ON YOUTH PROTEST

United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has described as thuggery, shameless and unreasonable President Edgar Lungu’s threats against a group of youths that intend to protest on the governance system of the country.

The UPND president says president Lungu’s directive to Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to arrest all those that intend to protest should not be tolerated.

Mr. Hichilema has urged all artists and the youths to continue exercising their freedom of expression on any platform including social media.

He said this during a press briefing held at his residence on Sunday morning.

And transparency International Zambia Chapter president Reuben Lifuka says President Lungu’s threats are a violation to the rights of freedom to assemble.