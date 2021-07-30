HH URGENTLY WRITES ECZ OVER POLICE BRUTALITY

Mr.Chief Elections Officer, Elections Commission of Zambia (ECZ),

The police are unnecessarily provoking harmless citizens and disrupting our peaceful campaigns.

They only impose these draconian measures on our campaigns leaving PF to campaign freely.

In such an environment, how will you as Chief Elections Officer deliver free and fair elections for Zambians to elect leaders of their choice?

Will you please, as referee, correct this situation urgently to avoid any further degeneration.

Thank you for your assistance.

HH aka Bally