UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for restraint as the party buries Joesph Kaunda who was shot dead on Wednesday.

Kaunda along with National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama were shot dead around the Police Force Headquarters as Hichilema arrived for questioning.

Nsama was put to rest yesterday in Lusaka while Kaunda is due for burial in Memorial Park today.

Police warned that they would would deploy enough officers to deal with “all those who would be on the other side of law” during Kaunda’s burial because they had information that some cadres were planning on causing trouble.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma denied the accusation and said Police had murdered Kaunda and were not welcome at his burial.

But in a statement this morning, Hichilema called for restraint and peaceful burial ceremony of Kaunda whom he said “was gunned down in cold blood by a ruthless regime that has no respect for human rights.”

“We know emotions are very high in the country, especially in the light of provocative statements from the Zambia Police, who are being commanded by irresponsible and heartless thugs,” Hichilema stated.

He said UPND believed that police could do a professional job under a “decent and responsible command like has been the case in the past”.

“We also call on the Zambia Police not to provoke the mourners as their presence will just agitate our people. Equally, we do not expect thugs from other political parties to come and disturb our burial ceremony,” stated Hichilema.

