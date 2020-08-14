UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call on Zambians to acquire National Registration Cards that will help in liberating the nation from PF in 2021.

Mr Hichilema who is in Central Province as part of his party’s rural development agenda has encouraged all citizens to get NRCs and voters cards as time for Hope and Help is here.

He says every Zambian must get involved and be part of the great vision to get it solved and resolve all the challenges created by the PF government.

Mr Hichilema has reiterated that Zambia deserved better and he is inspired to win next year’s elections by the sufferings Zambians have been subjected to by the PF.

And Mr Hichilema took time to distribute face masks to the people he interacted with.

He reiterated his call on Zambians to adhere to the set COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Mr Hichilema said wearing of face masks, sanitizing and social distancing are key to curbing the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among Zambians.

He urged the rural population to join what he termed the Bally rural movement as 2021 fast approaches.