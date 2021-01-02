HH VISIT TO MUMBWA ANGERS DC AS SHE ORDERS FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THE UPND END OF YEAR PARTY

Mumbwa – 01/01/21

The unexpected visit to Mumbwa to check on flood victims by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has angered Mumbwa District Commissioner Pamela Chipongwe who has directed police to cancel the UPND end of year party.

According to security sources,the District Commissioner told an emergency joint District security meeting held at Mumbwa ZAF base this afternoon that the UPND leader disrespected her by entering Mumbwa without paying a courtesy call on her.

“The DC was very annoyed during the meeting because she felt that Mr Hichilema disrespected her by not paying a courtesy on her.She has since directed the police officer in charge not to allow the function to go ahead.She feels embarrassed and is under pressure from Lusaka and Kabwe.They are wondering how she allowed the UPND leader in the District”,the source revealed.

“You know the Republican Vice President is visiting the district this weekend and feels the reception accorded to HH would embarrass the Veep who is unlikely to attract such a crowd.This is what has angered the DC who has in the last one week made several mistakes and is trying to make amends.You remember she told the team from DMMU which included the minister in the vice President’s office that five bodies had been retrieved from the flood water when actually it was only one person who died.She is messed up and today’s visit by HH has not helped matters”.

The police led by the officer in charge has since given the organisers upto 20:00hrs during which to end and disperse from the venue at Madalitso guest House which was by press time packed to capacity.

The patrons have been drawn from as far as Naluvwi and Mpusu wards which are more than 100 kilometres from Mumbwa Town and the DC expects them to cover the distance in the night.

