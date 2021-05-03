HH VOWS THAT NO MEDIA HOUSE WILL BE CLOSED WHEN UPND FORMS GOVT.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader and Incoming republican president of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema says his party will enact the Access to Information Bill when it is given a chance to form government in August.

His sentiments come as the globe is commemorating World Press Freedom Day under the theme “Information is a public good.”

Mr Hichilema says that his party will also ensure that media houses are self-regulatory with no interference from political wings.

He notes that despite many challenges the media go through such as harassment, intimidation and even closure of institutions, Journalists remain key in national development.

Mr. Hichilema further promises that if his party is given an opportunity to form government, no media institution in the country will be harassed or closed.

He adds that his party will respect Public Media houses by not continuing with the agenda of such institutions operating under directives from government.

The UPND president Mr. Hichilema says that the national broadcaster will have an independent editorial board that will be allowed to operate freely and broadcast whatever item they deem newsworthy and beneficial to the public.

CIC PRESS TEAM