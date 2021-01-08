07.01.2021

HH VOWS TO VISIT MANENGA’S FAMILY SOON

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has paid glowing tribute to the late Copperbelt Province Youth Chairperson, Ronald Bwalya Manenga for his dedication and hard work towards the welfare of the youths of Zambia.

And President Hichilema has vowed to find ways and means of visiting the family to the late Manenga.

During a Zoom Meeting with residents of Kitwe, Mr Hichilema told congregants at Maranatha Pentecostal Church were the late used to congregate that he failed to attend the burial of Manenga because Police blocked him right at the

airports.

“We would have loved to be there to mourn our freedom fighter, Ronald Bwalya Manenga, but the undemocratic PF regime has denied me access to travel to the Copperbelt. They first started by disturbing our schedule,” he said.

President Hichilema described late Ronald Manenga as a fearless freedom fighter who will be missed by the entire Party and Zambians across the political divide of the country.

“Manenga was truly a freedom fighter who demonstrated his love for the youths through his work. What is more stricking is the short space of time in which he managed to work around a number of things affecting the welfare of youths and what the Party should do.” he said.

President Hichilema said he is saddened that his gallant youth late Manenga won’t live to witness the formation of an ideal regime that will prioritise youth interests he so long envisioned.

“We hoped to walk with late Manenga into Government this year…but the loss of Manenga is truly irreversible and we leave everything in God’s hands,” he said.

He has since vowed to circumvent the barbaric hurdles that the PF had put in his way to prevent him from attending Manenga’s funeral this morning.

“We will circumvent the barbaric behaviour of the PF so that we can attend the burial of Manenga. We wish the family of the deceased strength in this trying moment,” he said.

Some of the top UPND leadership who attended the Church service for the late included National Chairman, Mutale Nalumango, party SG, Stephen Katuka, Mobilization Chairperson, Silvia Masebo, Elections Chairperson, Garry Nkombo and CB Chairperson, Elisha Matambo.

Others include: National Youth Chairperson, Likando Mufalari and his deputies for Administration, politics and gender respectively, Likando Mufalali, Munji Habeenzu andGilbert Liswaniso.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*