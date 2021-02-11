Lusaka – 11/02/21

The case in which UPND president Hakainde Hichilema sued Edith Nawakwi for defamation of character comes up for hearing of Mr Hichilema’s application to throw out Ms Nawakwi’s defence at 08.30 hours before Hon. Justice C Zulu on 1st March 2021.

The ground upon which the application has been made is that the defence is defective having been filed irregularly.

This the case in which Ms Nawakwi is alleged to have issued disparaging remarks against Mr Hichilema in relation to his acquisition of a house in Kabulonga’s Serval Road.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM