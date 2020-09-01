Chipenzi McDonald writes Bellow 👇👇👇

HH vs PRIVATISATION STORY: HH’S ONLY CRIME/OFFENCE IS TO DESIRE TO BE A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IN ZAMBIA

The issue of privatisation against HH is just but an electoral whip and Hoax against him.

Its intended purpose is to paint him a living criminal who should not be voted into power.

Yet for donkey 23 years, successive governments have failed to bring to the fore any incriminating and prosecutable evidence against him save for during elections.

It is an old and obsolete story which may not be used all the time as generations phase-out esp those directly connected to this privatisation process.

Yes, in the past, the allegations associated with the privatisation issue and that of tribalism have worked effectively well to dismantle HH’s political and electoral fortunes.

As long as HH remains a candidate for the post of the republican presidency and these two electoral bombs continue to be effective tools to help the electoral opponents discourage electorate to vote for him, they shall continue to be applied every time an election nears.

So, it is important for HH to face this reality and find a lasting solution to it otherwise, the hoax will continue to be treated as newsworthy for years.

In essence, the privatisation, tribalism and free-manson allegations or stories are but just electoral rubber bullets always targeted at HH nearing elections to disable him fail to win but no truth in them at all.

His serious offence or crime he is or has committed is his desire to be president of Zambia.

If he truly committed an offence or a crime during this process, then the first to face the wrath of law would have been Ms. Edith Nawakwi as presiding officer of the Privatisation process, then as Finance Minister.

Then, those who made up the Cabinet at the time who approved the Privatisation process and ensured it was concluded in an acceptable end, would also be netted.

I submit