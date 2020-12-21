HH WANTED BY POLICE THIS WEDNESDAY 10:00HRS AT FORCE HEADQUARTERS.

Press Statement for Immediate Release.

Lusaka: 21st December 2020.

HH NOW TO APPEAR BEFORE POLICE ON WEDNESDAY.

We wish to inform United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters and members of the public who are anxious to know the status of Party President Hakainde Hichilema regarding his summons by the Police that he is now scheduled to appear before the Police on Wednesday this week.

Police have informed Mr Hichlema’s lawyers that he will be required at Police Force Headquarters at 10.00 hours on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.

Police had earlier wanted Mr Hichilema to appear before them today at 14.00 hours.

No reasons have been given for the summons.

Issued by : Charles Kakoma,

UPND Spokesperson.