HH WANTED BY POLICE THIS WEDNESDAY 10:00HRS AT FORCE HEADQUARTERS.
Press Statement for Immediate Release.
Lusaka: 21st December 2020.
HH NOW TO APPEAR BEFORE POLICE ON WEDNESDAY.
We wish to inform United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters and members of the public who are anxious to know the status of Party President Hakainde Hichilema regarding his summons by the Police that he is now scheduled to appear before the Police on Wednesday this week.
Police have informed Mr Hichlema’s lawyers that he will be required at Police Force Headquarters at 10.00 hours on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.
Police had earlier wanted Mr Hichilema to appear before them today at 14.00 hours.
No reasons have been given for the summons.
Issued by : Charles Kakoma,
UPND Spokesperson.
Where is seer 1 he has been quiet. The zambia police are all dull . They are forgetting that 2021 if PF is no more they all be sucked then neither Lungu or Kampyongo will help them . Remember Chaona Muzako chapita nawa Chili paliwe
I thought it was a joke but the GOD of abraham will not let any evil do any harm to our beloved citizen HH.many wonder how misheck, Abednego and others serviced on trapped charges by Nebuchadnezzar.Those planning evil will fail because God will guard HH and those carder police officers will have their mouths full of nothing but praises to HH. I see the officers developing stomach upsets because the ALMIGHTY GOD will triumph over these officers acting in satan’s boundaries.