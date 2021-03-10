By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has advised the Bank of Zambia to urgently address the suspicions that the institution has printed money.

Mr. Hichilema has told Phoenix News in an interview that the Central Bank has the mandate to print and monitor the circulation of the currency hence the need for them to address the suspicions following viral videos of self-proclaimed PF cadres displaying huge sums of money on social media.

The opposition leader says it is unacceptable that businesses have little to no liquidity but a few people are seen splashing money that can be injected into the country’s economic activities.

Mr. Hichilema says the failure by the central bank to take action could only indicate that it has printed money which is now contributing to the radical increase in the prices of commodities.

This comes in the wake of unprecedented online videos showing suspected PF cadres flashing money.

