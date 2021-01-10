HH WANTS JUSTICE FOR VICTIMS OF HONEYBEE PHARMACY DEFECTIVE CONDOMS AND SURGICAL GLOVES

By Leah Ngoma

Opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that justice must prevail for citizens who were subjected to defective condoms and gloves supplied by honeybee pharmacy which he says is a crime against humanity.

Mr Hichilema is concerned that just like many other injustices that Zambians have been subjected to, nothing will be done to the known perpetrators of this crime against humanity.

He says he understands the public anger in reaction to the stench of alleged corruption coming from the ministry of health which awarded honeybee the contract to supply drugs, surgical gloves and other lifesaving items, authorized these for use and consumption, despite failing quality control tests.

And Mr Hichilema is saddened that even health workers who are working very hard sacrificing their lives have also been put in harm’s way by this regime that gave them defective personal protective equipment.

