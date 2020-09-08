HH WANTS TO AMEND SUMMONS AGAINST NAWAKWI

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has applied for leave to amend the writ of summons and statement of claim in a matter in which he has sued FDD President Edith Nawakwi for defamation of character.

In an Affidavit in Support of Summons for an order of leave to amend the originating process Hichilemea says the additional words added in the writ of summons may be taken as if they are different from the statement of claim.

The plaintiff has submitted that the court process which was filled on 4th September 2020 will not prejudice the defendant because the application has been made promptly and in good faith.