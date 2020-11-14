BEHAVE LIKE A LEADER, TAYALI!-HH

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has called on embattled Economic and Equity Party (EPP) leader, Chilufya Tayali to show exemplary behaviour befitting a leader of a political party.

Mr. Tayali has in the recent past launched a relentless and unjustifiable onslaught on both the private and public life of President Hichilema.

But speaking when he featured on Let the People Talk on Radio Phoenix this morning, President Hichilema wondered where Mr Tayali finds the time to throw and smear mud at him.

President Hichilema also charged that the energy that Mr Tayali had channelled towards the fight against him would have been reserved for fending for his daughter (Kiya) whom he said would someday need resources when she reaches university level.

“[Tayali] be an example of a good Zambian husband to an Ethiopian wife. Be an ambassador for us by behaving correctly! You invest time…I don’t know where you find time, mwaice wandi (my young brother). Spend time to invest for that beautiful born child of yours because when (she’s) 20, she will need support from you. The energy you have, use it to invest. These temporal benefits you’re getting by being a PF surrogate are unsustainable and they will come back to haunt you,” he said.

President Hichilema warned Mr Tayali to be wary of the wrath of the law that would inflict him when the rule of law.

“It is up to you-when the law is applied…when the rule of law is applied; when fairness is applied, equity, that is the issue that HH has to worry about. HH has little time to worry about Chilufya Tayali. My time, my mind is focused how to keep our children in school; how our families can have three meals a day and to ensure that there are jobs for our people,” he said.

President Hichilema stated that he wasn’t bothered by Tayali’s rantings, adding that he had important matters to worry about.

He warned that if Mr Tayali continues to use his connections with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to abuse Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) would lead to prosecution at the appropriate time.

“Don’t abuse the police for political reasons because if you do that, your time of reckoning will come. The law must be impartial and must work for everyone. Therefore, people must not spend sleepless nights over Tayali’s threats,” he warned.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*