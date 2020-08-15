UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema believes that Zambians will next year vote for themselves a party that will spearhead visible and viable national development.

He also argues that there can be no emergence of a third political force in Zambia at the moment.

Hichilema exclusively spoke to The Mast.

He committed that a UPND government would be there to serve the interests of all Zambians and that “will be regardless of any factor, seen or implanted.”

“So, no one should feel threatened that our forming government [will] negatively change your life. We seek to better lives, instead and so, let’s do it together. I truly believe [that] the people of Zambia will deliver in 2021 for themselves a decent government whose goal number one is [spearheading] visible and viable national development,” Hichilema said while on a tour in chief Chitanda’s area in Chibombo district.

“Only those with long fingers, [who are] unjustifiably dipping their fingers into State coffers can quiver with us being in government. [But] the rest of the people of Zambia, your lives will be economically better and your peace will be guaranteed. You will walk freely at bus stations, in markets and other public places, which the PF today have turned into hacking centres.”

He reiterated that: “let’s work together and I’m emphasising this point because I believe it can be done.”

“We did it before at independence in 1964 and in 1990/1991 when we fought for the return of multiparty politics in this country,” Hichilema said. “But this is not a fight for HH alone; Zambians from every part of this country must join in so that decency is retained to this country.”

Meanwhile, Hichilema noted that: “there can be no emergence of a third political force at all.”

“From where? Us in the UPND are focused on unity and we must carry forward that unity as we dearly fight for our fellow Zambians,” said Hichilema.

Recently, masked UPND sources feared that if Hichilema did not seize the opportunity that so much favours him and the UPND, “against this corrupt incumbent government of the PF, then the horizon beckons for a possible third force.”

“If our man does not pull up his socks and continues to refuse [to] come out from his self-imposed COVID-19 quarantine, a new leader may emerge who may be the much anticipated messiah,” said the sources.