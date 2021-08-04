HH WAS ONLY ALLOWED ENTRY INTO MBALA AROUND 02 HOURS

By Samuel Mbewe

The man hardly sleeps. He is fighting for your children’s future, for my children’s future for our future grandchildren’s future. Let’s turn up in huge numbers on the 12th next week to reciprocate the love he is showing and the sufferings he is going through for our sake and Vote for him.

Maybe he has something to lose if he doesn’t make it but obviously we will lose more if he happens not to make it. Let’s take our freedom and liberty from these scavengers who have ruined this country. Let’s liberate ourselves from the many sufferings we are going through in this country. Remember his name Hakainde Hichilema.

This is his time. This is our time. This is the only time we have to put in a legitimate regime. The government which will hear the plight of many suffering civil servants, the many sufferings unemployed youths, the many suffering entrepreneurs. Let us turn up in huge numbers to Vote for Change. -Zambia Eagle