IF you are interested to challenge HH at the general assembly next month you are welcome, says Hakainde Hichilema.

And Hichilema has described the PF as a dead horse that must be replaced by his party in August.

He was speaking Tuesday night when he featured on a Diamond TV live programme, via Zoom.

He said Zambia does not only need a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

“We also need a vaccine for corruption, unemployment. That vaccine is available in the UPND pool,” he said.

He branded the PF as a dead horse.

“You can flock a dead horse, it won’t move, it won’t win you a race. This PF horse is dead and we must discard it on the 12th of August and replace it with a visionary team. That’s the choice the people of Zambia have,” Hichilema said.

When asked who was going to be the UPND running mate in the August polls, and whether or not the leadership of the UPND starts and ends with him, Hichilema countered.

“No! No! No! It’s not like that. There’s a wealth of leadership in the UPND. UPND is a huge team with capable people to be president, running mate, good ministers,” Hichilema said. “And we cherish the opportunity which we are going to have at our general assembly to elect leadership. We welcome new talent, old talent, middle-aged talent. It’s time for each one of us in the UPND, in the country, to take responsibility for the future of our children and those yet-to-be born.”

On whether the UPND presidency was available for other competitors at the February 14 general assembly, Hichilema said all positions were available for contestation.

“If you are interested to challenge HH, you are welcome. All positions are open!” Hichilema said.

He condemned the government’s purchase of Glencore shares in Mopani at $1 and assuming interest liabilities of $1.5 billion.

Recently, mines minister Richard Musukwa announced that the government had completed the acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines.

ZCCM-IH, on behalf of the Zambian government would now hold a 100 per cent shareholding in Mopani.

Before the shareholding takeover, Carlisa had 90 per cent shares while 10 per cent was owned by the ZCCM-IH.

Carlisa shares in Mopani were broken down as 73.1 per cent for Glencore and 16.9 per cent for First Quantum Minerals (FQM).

But Hichilema said since Zambia was almost bankrupt, “we should structure transactions better.”

“About this [Mopani Copper Mines] transaction, all we are saying is that do not put water in a leaking bucket. Do not increase debt [because] the country is already burdened with debt,” Hichilema said. “There are always options in structuring transactions and those options are more beneficial – they don’t add to debt, loss of employment, loss of value for suppliers of goods and services.”

He asked: “who wants more debt to this economy?”

“We’re already indebted…We should not just focus at Zambia having one or two minerals. We should look at Kasenseli gold in Mwinilunga, Mumbwa gold, Rufunsa, Manganese in Luapula, Central Province – Serenje,” Hichilema explained. “It’s not always about how much money you have in order to own a mine. These are structured deals!”

Asked how he could have fixed the issue of Mopani, at the point Glencore hinted of pulling out, he noted that a better way was: “where you would have said if the asset (MCM) is distressed, we’ll not take on the liability of $1.5 billion.”

“Are you aware that this $1.5 billion liability carries interest? Why would you carry an interest on a transaction where it’s a shareholders’ loan, and you are carrying an interest?” he said. “The alternative is that the transaction may have not been consummated. Now, you have assumed debt you shouldn’t have assumed [and] you are going to pay interest. You are going to hand over all your production of copper and other minerals through the previous owner and they have the right of first refusal on the revenue streams.”

Hichilema explained that all copper, metal sales would go through Glencore and that it would deduct its dues.

“You don’t do business like that for the people. Today you are in government and tomorrow you are not there,” said Hichilema. “So, you want to see that you do the best deal for the people. Avoid adding debt to an already indebted country. Is that the case now? It is not! You can still strike a transaction that can protect the workers in terms of their lump sum terminal benefits.”