HH WILL ARREST ME IF PF LOSES – GBM

“This money am giving you will be a thing of the past if HH wins because he will imprison me”, GBM tells Lukasha Village Headmen.

PF Northern Province campaign manager Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has appealed to the village headmen in Chumba ward of Lukashya Constituency in Kasama District to vote for PF and President Lungu on 12th August 2021 because he risks being arrested if HH wins.

Speaking yesterday in Lukasha at Mulobola Primary School, GBM told the village headmen that if PF loses, they will stop receiving the money he has been giving them since campaigns started as he will be behind bars. “Impiya ishi ndemupela shikaleka ukumoneka nga HH apita pantu akankaka. (This money am giving you will be a thing of the past if HH wins because he will imprison me)”, said GBM.

GBM claimed to the headmen that he has credible information that HH will arrest him for speaking against him ever since he rejoined PF. “Please nshilefwaya ukukakwa. Twafweniko. Make sure you vote for President Lungu and PF.

And Mr. Mwamba assured the village headmen that President Lungu and the PF will continue to deliver development to all areas once re-elected in next month’s general elections.

He said the ruling party through its pro-poor policies will also endeavor to carry-on the legacy of bridging developmental inequalities envisioned by its founder, late President Michael Sata.

The 11 village headmen went a way with K10,000 cash each with the promise of more money in 2 weeks time. – Zambian Accurate Information